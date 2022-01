Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Kura Announces Lifting Of Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Blood Cancer Study. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the partial clinical hold on the KOMET-001 Phase 1b study of KO-539 in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The partial clinical hold was lifted following agreement with the FDA on the company's mitigation strategy for differentiation syndrome, a known adverse event related to differentiating agents in the treatment of AML.

