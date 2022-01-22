ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amway Center spotlights Central Florida flavors at new dining destinations

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
Amway Center spotlights Central Florida flavors at new dining destinations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Amway Center is highlighting some local flavor with two new food destinations inside the venue.

Officials said Orlando Table and Orlando Market will host a rotating lineup of some of Central Florida’s top chefs and culinary creations.

The locations will feature some of Orlando’s hidden gems, along with unique concoctions from more established restaurants, officials said.

The options will also change as new food partners are swapped out every few weeks.

Orlando Table is located by section 114 on the terrace level and Orlando Market can be found on the opposite side of the terrace level by section 104.

The new dining options will offer food from local restaurants including Bao’s Castle, The Escobar Kitchen and 4 Rivers Smokehouse.

“Orlando has evolved into an innovative culinary destination with distinct creations, so integrating a rotating lineup of buzzworthy local restaurants and food trucks among Amway Center’s dining options allows us to celebrate and share these unique flavors with our guests” said Orlando Venues Chief Venues Officer Allen Johnson in a news release. “We’re pleased to team up with Levy, the arena’s food and beverage partner, as they continue to serve up bold new tastes that enhance the fan experience.”

Other restaurants featured soon include Aku Aku Tiki Bar, The 808, Chickpeas Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen, Le Femme du Fromage and others.

