Warren, OH

Fast start propels Warren JFK past Southeast for league win

By Josh Frketic
 7 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK boys basketball team jumped out to an early first-quarter lead and never looked back against Southeast Friday night, topping the Pirates 83-73.

The Eagles went on a big run in the first half, outscoring the Pirates 27-13 and never looked back.

Four JFK players scored in double figures led by Nick Ryan who had 23 points. Michael Condoleon had 19 while Jaden Rishel and TJ Harden each added 11 points on the evening.

Warren JFK improves to 5-5 on the season.

