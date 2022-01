Mecklenburg County’s homeless shelters are expanding their capacity this weekend because of cold temperatures and predicted wintry weather. The Salvation Army Center of Hope shelter at 534 Spratt St. will add 50 beds and Roof Above’s Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter at 3410 Statesville Ave. plans to add mats, according to a Friday news release from the county. Roof Above will operate its day services center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the men’s shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. Single women and families can go to the Salvation Army shelter between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. or call 211.

