United downs Leetonia for third straight win
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Local boys basketball team defeated Leetonia 55-22 Friday night for the Golden Eagles’ third straight win.
With the win, United improves to 8-4 on the season. Leetonia drops to 2-12.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
