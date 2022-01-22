ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

United downs Leetonia for third straight win

By Danielle Podlaski
HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Local boys basketball team defeated Leetonia 55-22 Friday night for the Golden Eagles’ third straight win.

With the win, United improves to 8-4 on the season. Leetonia drops to 2-12.

