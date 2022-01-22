ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CDC reports unvaccinated seniors have higher risk of severe COVID

By Mythili Gubbi, 23ABC, Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFyCM_0dsd0vmn00

The CDC released a report on Friday showing unvaccinated seniors have a significantly higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness and being hospitalized than vaccinated seniors.

At almost 50 times more but, the report also shows that those unvaccinated are at a higher risk of contracting a severe illness.

“Unfortunately, as long as we have large proportions of people that are unvaccinated, we’re going to continue to see variants,” said Erica Pan, State Epidemiologist.

Data shows that the rates for those unvaccinated are significantly higher but concern remains for those who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated yet.

“It’s not necessarily that omicron as a virus or variant has a different impact on children, but what this virus does, is it finds our unprotected and our vulnerable. As we have more protection amongst older individuals, the virus again finds the unvaccinated. Unfortunately, our children that are not yet vaccinated are a large proportion.”

The Bakersfield City School District releases weekly COVID numbers. The most recent numbers show nearly 700 students and staff at all schools have tested positive for COVID-19.

The number was at 97 two weeks ago and looking at students and staff in quarantine, the district is reporting that 66 are away from school. It was about 660 a week ago.

Statewide, about 72.5 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and here in Kern, 53 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Looking at cases reported, according to the state, the number of COVID-19 cases is showing a downward trend.

“We may have seen our peak in cases and looking at by testing, it’s over 140,000 probably in early January. Which is over double our peak last winter,” said Pan.

Pan said that typically, hospitalizations peak a few weeks after cases rise: “That is definitely what we’re still seeing somewhat increasing now, may or may not be leveling off.”

Data from the state shows that in Kern County, our hospitalizations were decreasing steadily from November to January but since the start of this year, those reported numbers have grown.

But Pan added that even with vaccines and boosters, it’s important to still mask up, stay home when you’re sick, and avoid crowded areas.

“Even with a booster dose, we still need to observe many of these harm reduction precautions. These are still prudent to keep California safe.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Education
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Bakersfield, CA
Health
UPI News

Study confirms risks of COVID-19 in pregnancy for unvaccinated mothers, babies

Unvaccinated pregnant women are putting themselves and their baby at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, according to new research out of Scotland. For women who have the virus within 28 days of their delivery date, those complications include preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths. Infant deaths are four times higher among unvaccinated women, the study found. They are also more likely than vaccinated women to require time in an intensive care unit.
WORLD
Cleveland.com

Unvaccinated older people appear to have have higher risk of hospitalization for COVID-19; study suggests vaccines do not affect fertility: Coronavirus update for Jan. 25, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Older people who are unvaccinated risk hospitalizations more than those who are vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, CDC study suggests, and vaccination does not affect male or female fertility, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#State Epidemiologist#Omicron#Kern
AOL Corp

Omicron: Any COVID-19 variant 'is severe' for unvaccinated populations, doctor explains

The Omicron variant has pushed the U.S. to exceed 65 million total cases of coronavirus. Though symptoms of the strain have been described as “mild” in comparison to previous variants, that mainly applies to those who are fully vaccinated and boosted. For those who are still unvaccinated or immunocompromised, it’s a different story at a population level.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Nearly 800K vaccinated NYers infected with omicron. But risks are higher for unvaccinated

The omicron variant has infected nearly 800,000 New Yorkers who were vaccinated against COVID-19, as the highly contagious coronavirus strain fueled debate over the pandemic’s next chapter. The so-called breakthrough infections of vaccinated New Yorkers were reported between Dec. 13 and Jan. 17, while omicron replaced the delta variant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Unvaccinated Seniors at Higher Risk for Hospitalization, Nursing Homes in Crisis; Alzheimer Groups Protest

Unvaccinated older adults are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19; nursing homes are experiencing a major staffing crisis; major Alzheimer groups plan to meet with federal officials and lawmakers to protest the CMS drug proposal. Unvaccinated Seniors Nearly 50 Times More Likely to Be Hospitalized for...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRMG

CDC: Boosters 90% effective in preventing severe COVID-19, hospitalizations

Booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations from the omicron variant through the last quarter of 2021, data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Three studies published by the CDC, looking at millions of COVID-19 cases, showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tv20detroit.com

CDC adds 15 new countries to COVID high-risk list

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 15 countries to its highest level of travel advisory because of "very high" levels of COVID-19. The destinations include Jamaica, Costa Rica, Columbia, Dominican Republic, and Fiji. The agency moves countries to level 4 when they report more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy