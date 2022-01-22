ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas’ COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed

By Alex Angle
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 vaccinations in the Natural State have only risen one percent since the start of the year.

During the Delta variant surge in Arkansas, immunizations sharply rose, but that’s not the case during Omicron. Gov Asa. Hutchinson said there are still many people hesitant to get the shot.

“With 5,000 given at the height of the pandemic, we would like to see that number obviously much higher,” Hutchinson said. “We are making progress, but it is very incremental, it is slow.”

Where to find a vaccine clinic in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith Metro

NWA Council had two COVID-19 vaccine clinics Friday. One of the clinics only saw a handful of people during a span of 3 hours.

Matt Miller received his first dose on Friday in Lowell.

“I feel like its been a while since they came out with these shots and I finally feel comfortable coming down and getting the shot,” Miller said.

Miller said he got COVID-19 over Christmas and now understands the importance of getting the shot.

“Whenever you get sick with COVID they don’t talk about the depression and being at home and just the sadness that comes with it and its just something I wanted to curb if I could,” Miller said.

