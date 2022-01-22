ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Alex Murdaugh, former SC attorney, indicted on 27 new charges

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LX1an_0dsczYkl00
Alex Murdaugh Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. (Mic Smith/AP Photo, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A grand jury in South Carolina has indicted former attorney Alex Murdaugh on 27 new charges, alleging he swindled clients out of millions of dollars, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday.

The charges include 21 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, comprising schemes which aimed to defraud his victims of more than $2.6 million, according to the indictments. Murdaugh, 53, also faces six counts of computer crimes.

In the four indictments, handed down Thursday, officials said the 53-year-old former attorney negotiated settlement deals for clients for years without telling them about the funds. He then pocketed the cash, gave it to family members or used it to pay down his debts, according to court records.

In 2011 and 2012, prosecutors alleged that Murdaugh used more than $350,000 in settlement money meant for Natarsha Thomas, a Hampton County woman who had been in a vehicle crash. In a separate indictment, Murdaugh was accused of using $1.3 million in settlement money for Arthur Badger, whose wife died in a separate crash, to pay down a Bank of America credit card and his personal debts, among other things.

In 2011, an indictment alleges that Murdaugh used a $310,000 settlement meant for a Hampton County family that lost a loved one, Hakeem Pinckney, in a crash to pay down a personal business loan and for his own personal use. Years later, in 2017, he convinced the family to retain a lawyer, described in the indictment as a “close friend,” and got the attorney to make out an $89,000 settlement check to a company called “Forge.”

Officials noted that Forge Consulting LLC is a “legitimate company often used by South Carolina lawyers to facilitate structured settlements.” However, Murdaugh deposited the funds into an account created under the name “Richard A Murdaugh Sole Prop DBA Forge” which had been created “for the purpose of misappropriating funds belonging to others with the illusion that the money was being paid to the legitimate company Forge Consulting LLC,” according to the indictment.

Murdaugh is accused of using the same scheme to hide the fact that he had swindled Allendale County man Deon Martin out of about $383,000, according to a separate indictment filed Thursday. He was also previously accused of using Forge to hide $3 million, which he pocketed from a death settlement meant for the family of his housekeeper.

In all, Murdaugh has been accused of defrauding people out of more than $8.8 million, according to prosecutors.

Murdaugh remains jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on an ever-growing list of breach of trust, forgery, money laundering and computer crime charges. He has blamed his problems on years of drug addiction, according to The Associated Press.

Murdaugh’s professional career began to unravel after his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed in a shooting at the family’s home in June. No arrests have been made in the shooting, and Alex Murdaugh has denied any involvement in the shooting.

Alex Murdaugh is the fourth generation of a prominent legal family in tiny Hampton County. His great-grandfather, grandfather and father were all elected prosecutors and his family helped run the biggest law firm in the county for a century.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law in September.

The 53-year-old also faces charges related to an alleged scheme that he plotted his own murder to allow his surviving son to collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — An attorney for one of the three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights suggested Friday that the department’s training is inadequate when it comes to intervening when a colleague is using excessive force and that new recruits are told to obey their senior officers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights did not follow policy or their training when he was killed. A defense attorney, though, said aspects of the training was lacking and that new officers are trained in a culture of obedience.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
KIRO 7 Seattle

State trooper who quit over vaccine mandate dies

A Washington State Patrol trooper who quit over the state’s vaccine mandate, has died. Robert LaMay went viral after posting his final sign-off online. In the post, he had some choice words for Governor Jay Inslee. State Patrol Chief John Batiste released a statement saying:. “I am deeply saddened...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for stabbing suspect

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man in the chest. Police said they are looking for 18-year-old Jelani K. Cornett-Watts. Cornett-Watts allegedly stabbed a man and fled with his girlfriend in a tan 2011 Ford Taurus with Washington license plate BPB3806, police said.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
82K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy