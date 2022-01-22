FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Perry makes history in Pirates rout
PORT CHARLOTTE — It started innocently enough.
DeSoto vs Port Charlotte
Port Charlotte’s Alex Perry (23) shoots from the outside against DeSoto Friday at Port Charlotte High School.
Chermiak leads Lemon Bay over Port Charlotte
ENGLEWOOD - Sophia Cherniak scored six goals as Lemon Bay cruised to an 8-0 victory over shorthanded Port Charlotte in a District 12 girls soccer semifinal Friday night.
Woods, Gamble lead Tarpon rout
PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte’s John Gamble and D.J. Woods scored a combined 51 points to dominate Naples High on Friday in the Fish Tank and lead the Tarpons to an easy 78-61 victory.
Charlotte girls win Regional title, Pirates take second
The Charlotte High School girls weightlifting team won the Regional title on Thursday in a competition at Port Charlotte High, finishing 18 points ahead of the second-place Pirates.
This week in Venice High sports: Indians teams still alive this winter
Each winter sports team on campus is still alive in the postseason, with an eye on making it to the regional round.
Kyla Freddolino
Venice freshman Kyla Freddolino advances the ball past Riverview defender Mairead Dempsey in the first half of Friday's home game.
WRESTLING: Venice, Port Charlotte join Charlotte at Gene Gorman
Class 1A state duals champion Jensen Beach, New Smyrna, Mariner, Barron Collier, Pinellas Park and Fort Myers will join local squads Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Venice at the Gene Gorman Showcase today and Saturday at Charlotte High.
North Port hangs on at Lemon Bay
ENGLEWOOD – North Port likes to go to the hoop. Lemon Bay likes to take charges.
Christie Labossiere
Venice’s Jayda Lanham, left, and North Port’s Christie Labossiere fight for a loose ball during Thursday night’s game at North Port High School.
Indians move pieces around, solve Sailors
VENICE — After two matchups with Sarasota this season, the Venice High boys soccer team came away with one goal and no wins to show for it.
Barry, Venice unchallenged in playoff opener
VENICE — Meadow Barry knew she had big shoes to fill when she moved from Pennsylvania to Venice for her senior season.
Venice rallies to blow by Bobcats
NORTH PORT — After falling behind early, Venice turned on the jets and blew away North Port in the second quarter en route to a 53-42 victory in a girls basketball matchup Thursday night.
