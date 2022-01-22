ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCDA taps new director at ‘critical time’ for John Sevier project

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKvzf_0dscyLUL00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patricia “Tish” Oldham will become the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) executive director Feb. 7 and take the reins at what JCDA’s chairman called a “critical time” for the agency’s project to convert the former John Sevier hotel to a new use.

“We are grateful to have her level of expertise coming in to the JCDA,” Hank Carr said in a news release. “This is a critical time, not only with the John Sevier project but the growth of Johnson City in general. Tish is equipped to lead downtown into its next phase and ensure it remains a vital part of our community’s growth.”

RELATED: What’s next for John Sevier? City eyes land purchase to relocate residents by 2025

The appointment follows a search that lasted several months and occurred after the JCDA board opted not to move interim director Dianna Cantler to the permanent position.

Tish Oldham

“We now have, I think, a very high-risk, high-reward agenda and it’s caused us to really think about what kind of person can drive that agenda,” board member Jodi Jones said during the September 2021 meeting in which the board voted 7-1 to seek a new director.

Carr said Oldham has many of the skills needed to keep downtown at the forefront of Johnson City’s growth. The position’s key priorities in addition to management and redevelopment of the John Sevier will include:

  • Redevelopment of the Downtown Center and associated parking initiatives;
  • Management and oversight of Connect Downtown, which encompasses the Johnson City Main Street Program;
  • Enhancement of the Tax Increment Financing program to promote development in the designated Development District.
PREVIOUS: JCDA to seek new executive director, opts not to give permanent post to longtime interim leader

“As a certified planner, Tish brings a deep background in land planning and urban affairs, along with project management, grant acquisition and administration, community board management, and economic development experience,” Carr said of Oldham.

Oldham is a Johnson City native and was East Tennessee State University’s Director of Community Outreach and Economic Development for six years. She has served in professional and volunteer roles for Washington and Unicoi counties in Tennessee, the cities of Bristol, Tenn. and Va., the town of Jonesborough and the city of Knoxville.

She holds a master’s degree in planning from the University of Tennessee, College of Architecture + Design and a bachelor’s in government from The Centre College of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Beef: It’s too expensive for dinner

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A symbolic resolution passed the Sullivan County Commission last week, and as Commissioner Herschel Glover explains, it’s a plea to the higher-ups to do something about the fact that local cattle farmers aren’t seeing a share of the high prices consumers are paying in the meat aisle. The resolution asks […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Update: University Parkway-State of Franklin traffic light repaired

UPDATE: The traffic light at the intersection of State of Franklin Road and University Parkway has been repaired. Previous: JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City crews are working to repair the traffic light at State of Franklin Road and University Parkway. City officials say the traffic light has been out since 5 p.m. Police officers […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Jonesborough, TN
Johnson City, TN
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Bristol, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Parts of Niswonger, JCMC flooded | Patients, infants relocated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) was forced to relocate 12 infants and 19 adults to different rooms after the facility’s sprinkler system was activated, causing a flood in the Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Friday morning. According to a release, several JCMC staff members, with the help of the Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Area schools relying heavily on substitutes as staff shortages persist

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville City Schools were forced to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to a shortage of staff and students, caused partially by COVID-19. “Yesterday it became very obvious to us that we didn’t have a choice,” Assistant Director of Greeneville City Schools Beverly Miller said on a Zoom call […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sevier
WJHL

JCPD clocks driver at 70mph in 30mph zone

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested an Elizabethton man early Friday morning after officers say he attempted to flee after police spotted him driving 70mph in a 30mph zone. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Dalton Showe was traveling at a high rate of speed on East […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bill ending unexpected medical billing in Tenn. passes Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bill co-sponsored by a local state senator has passed unanimously in the state Senate. Senate Bill 0001 effectively would end surprise medical billing in Tennessee. SB0001 passed in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday and is now awaiting transmission to the state House of Representatives. The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Taps
WJHL

Man shot by police in Nashville lived, worked in Greene Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was fatally shot by police in Nashville lived and worked in Greene County and had several prior run-ins with authorities, records show. Law enforcement officers from several agencies fatally shot Landon Eastep, 37, Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65. Police said when a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer spotted Eastep […]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Eastman says heat transfer fluid leak caused steam plume

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company said there was no fire at its Kingsport plant Thursday afternoon, but emergency crews did respond to a “small heat transfer fluid leak.” According to a company spokesperson, Eastman’s fire department responded to a Therminol leak and used water to manage the released material, which resulted in a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations once again top records

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another record COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the health system, 436 patients remain hospitalized within its facilities spanning across a 21-county service area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. This is an increase of nine patients since Wednesday and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy