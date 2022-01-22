Nashville organization reflects on 2022 pedestrian deaths so far, looking to fix infrastructure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When it comes to infrastructure in Nashville, the organization “Walk Bike Nashville” says the city has some catching up to do. The statement is centered around pedestrian deaths. So far this year, Metro Nashville Police have investigated four pedestrian deaths in Davidson County.

“The number of times I have opened my email mailbox and seen another alert for a pedestrian fatality, it’s just tragic,” said Meredith Montgomery with Walk Bike Nashville.

This month, Metro police were called to Demonbreun Street , where 51-year-old Roger Freels was walking near Demonbreun and I-40 when he was hit.

Just days later, police were called to Dickerson Pike , where 34-year-old Ashley Young was hit while walking. It was not clear if Young was walking on the side of the road or attempting to cross the street.

Both Freels and Young died.

The deaths come as Mayor John Cooper’s Vision Zero Action Plan is set to be released next month. The city is asking for help from the public to reduce the number of traffic and pedestrian deaths down to zero.

Data collected in partnership with Walk Bike Nashville details safety improvements focused on fixing dangerous roads, new lighting at pedestrian crossings and lowering speed limits in neighborhoods from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

“There’s a lot of data in the there, and that data reflects what our organization has known for years, and that is that our streets in Nashville are not all created equally. Just a small number of streets are responsible for a majority of these pedestrian fatalities,” explained Montgomery.

It is no secret that Nashville is growing, but can the city keep up with the number of people walking, biking and needing sidewalks? News 2 asked Montgomery if she thought the city has an infrastructure problem.

“I think we have some catching up to do,” Montgomery responded. “You know it’s the implementation it’s figuring out how to do what we need to do, when, in the most effective manner.”

Montgomery explained the organization is already in the process of developing plans and recommendations on how to improve Dickerson Pike, considered to be one of the deadliest roads in Davidson County.

“It’s going to take time. I mean, we have a lot of work to do, to go from last year we had 37 pedestrian fatalities. So to go from 37 to zero is not going to happen overnight,” said Montgomery.

Walk Bike Nashville is holding its 5th Annual Pedestrian Memorial on Saturday, January 29 at 12 p.m. The group will gather at Murfreesboro Road and Millwood Drive, another dangerous intersection for pedestrians, to remember the 37 people who died in 2021 in “preventable crashes.”

The Vision Zero community survey takes five minutes or less to complete. To participate, go to hubNashville or visit Nashville’s Vision Zero webpage .

