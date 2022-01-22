Loved ones of fentanyl victims urge Snapchat to do more to prevent illicit drug sales

Snap is making it harder for children to buy drugs on the app with a series of changes to its social media app.The company said it was taking measures to “protect 13 to 17 year olds” by restricting its friend recommendation feature known as ‘Quick Add’. People will not be able to suggest adding minors unless they have “a certain number of friends in common with that person.”Snapchat also will be developing new parental tools to give “parents more insight into who their teens are talking to on Snapchat, while still respecting their privacy”.It says it has increased its proactive...

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO