Shiffrin leads US Olympic ski team nominations; Nyman out

Salina Post
Salina Post
 7 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the U.S. Alpine skiing team nominated for the Beijing...

