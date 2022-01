The Chicago Blackhawks poured it on Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings, winning 8-5, in part thanks to Dylan Strome’s first career hat trick. After being badly outplayed in the opening minutes of the game, the Blackhawks quickly turned that around and got the scoring started as Dominik Kubalik secured a rebound off of Red Wings’ goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and put the puck in the net after it had bounced off due to a Seth Jones shot:

