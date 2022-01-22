Carroll County Firefighter And Paramedic Dies After Contracting COVID-19 On The Job, Company Says

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Robert A. “Bobby” Jones, a firefighter and paramedic with the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire Company, died on Thursday after contracting COVID-19 while on the job, the company said .

Jones contracted the virus in December “2hile performing his duties serving the citizens of Carroll County and died on Jan. 20, according to the fire company.

According a post from the company on Facebook, Jones started working as a firefighter in 1978, when he joined the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company.

Jones spent three decades with the Baltimore County Fire Department, retiring as a lieutenant in 2012.

While working for the Reese company in Westminster, Jones served as a paramedic, firefighter, engineer, and shift supervisor.

Members of the fire company, along with firefighters and paramedics from other jurisdictions, on Friday morning helped transport Jones’ remains from Anne Arundel Medical Center to an area funeral home.