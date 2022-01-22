ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Years of Legal Wrangling Leads to Upheld Death Sentences for 'Wichita Massacre' Brothers

By Charlotte Trattner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The brothers argued a Kansas Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights protects their rights to life. The state supreme court judges...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
760K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy