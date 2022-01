The Miami Dolphins are still a mess. Stephen Ross isn’t winning over fans and Chris Grier isn’t making new ones either. Now, the head coaching search takes another twist. If you have been miserably following along with our coverage of the Miami Dolphins “pong” tournament, or their head coaching search, you will know that we have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Brian Daboll to Mike McDaniel, back to Harbaugh and then to Vance Joseph.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO