Belarusian Government Officials Charged with Aircraft Piracy for Diverting Ryanair Flight 4978 to Arrest Dissident Journalist in May 2021

By Justice Department
 7 days ago

New York - A federal grand jury in New York returned an indictment Thursday charging four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy. According to court documents, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, Oleg Kazyuchits, Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu, all of Belarus, allegedly engineered the diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978...

buffalonynews.net

US brings air piracy charges against four Belarusian nationals

An opposition activist was arrested last year after his flight was grounded in Minsk. A grand jury in the US has brought charges against four Belarusians in connection with the forced landing of a plane last year that led to an opposition activist being arrested, the US Department of Justice revealed on Thursday.
BoardingArea

Major: US Charges Belarus With Aircraft Piracy

In May 2021, a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius made global headlines, when it diverted to Minsk, Belarus. While a flight diversion as such is nothing unusual, what was remarkable was that it was determined that the Belarusian government was behind this, as a way of arresting an opponent of the government who was on the flight.
Aviation Week

U.S. Indicts Belarusian Officials Over ‘Air Piracy’ Incident

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted four Belarusian government officials that it says were instrumental in the May 2021 diversion of a Ryanair flight that resulted in the arrest of two dissidents. Indictments have been laid against Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, DG of the eastern European nation’s... Subscription Required. U.S....
Flight Global.com

Diverted Ryanair 737 not intercepted by Belarusian fighter: inquiry

One aspect of the Ryanair Boeing 737-800 Minsk diversion incident clarified by the ICAO inquiry is the involvement of an RSK MiG-29 interceptor. While early reports of the incident, on 23 May last year, had indicated that the military fighter had escorted the Ryanair flight to Minsk, the inquiry reveals that it was nowhere near the aircraft.
Washington Post

US charges Belarus with air piracy in reporter's arrest

NEW YORK — U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat. The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted how a regularly-scheduled...
The Independent

‘Code red’: How a Ryanair flight with a dissident on board was diverted to Minsk

“We have information from special services that you have bomb on board,” was the chilling message to the pilots of a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to the Lithuanian capital.“The bomb can be activated over Vilnius”.With little information to act on beyond an assurance that it was the highest level of bomb threat, the pilots of FR4978 diverted to Minsk.Yet when the plane arrived, there was no sense of urgency. An “emergency evacuation” of the plane took 50 minutes – despite the crew urging that all the passengers should disembark as quickly as possible.The failure to get passengers and crew...
ifn.news

Egypt arrests dissident after Badr Airlines flight diverts to Luxor

Egyptian authorities have arrested a dissident who was on board a Badr Airlines flight from Khartoum to Istanbul, which diverted to Luxor. Flight J4690 was en route from the Sudanese capital when it performed a diversion to the city of Luxor in Egypt. According to a statement by the airline, this unplanned stop was performed for safety reasons due to a smoke alarm in the cargo hold.
The Conversation U.S.

Russia could unleash disruptive cyberattacks against the US – but efforts to sow confusion and division are more likely

As tensions mount between Russia and the West over Ukraine, the threat of Russian cyberattacks against the U.S. increases. The Department of Homeland Security issued an intelligence bulletin on Jan. 23, 2022, warning that Russia has the capability to carry out a range of attacks, from denial-of-service attacks on websites to disrupting critical infrastructure like power grids. “We assess that Russia would consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland if it perceived a US or NATO response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine threatened its long-term national security,” the DHS stated in the bulletin, which it sent to law...
