Belarusian Government Officials Charged with Aircraft Piracy for Diverting Ryanair Flight 4978 to Arrest Dissident Journalist in May 2021
New York - A federal grand jury in New York returned an indictment Thursday charging four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy. According to court documents, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, Oleg Kazyuchits, Andrey Anatolievich Lnu and Fnu Lnu, all of Belarus, allegedly engineered the diversion of Ryanair Flight 4978...imperialvalleynews.com
Comments / 0