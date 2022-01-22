Middletown High School retires jersey of native MLB World Series winner

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown High School retired a baseball jersey for the first time Friday during halftime of the Princeton at Middletown boys basketball game.

The No. 12 jersey belongs to Middletown native and class of 2011 graduate Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and went on to win the world series with the team in 2016.

The high school plans to induct Schwarber into its Sports Hall of Fame in March.

“I am super excited. Words can’t describe how it feels to be having your number retired and going into the hall of fame at Middletown High School,” Schwarber said Friday night.

The Butler County Sports Hall of Fame inducted him in 2018.

