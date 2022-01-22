Loved ones of fentanyl victims urge Snapchat to do more to prevent illicit drug sales

Larry Jerome Eastman, 21, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and his sister, Justice Michelle Eastman, 25, of Washington, D.C. were arrested following an investigation into the Fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Washington, D.C. They are charged in an indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Fentanyl, unlawful distribution of Fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful distribution of Fentanyl, resulting in death. The indictment was returned on Jan. 18, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Both defendants made their initial court appearances this afternoon and were ordered held pending further proceedings.
