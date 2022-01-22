ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Loved ones of fentanyl victims urge Snapchat to do more to prevent illicit drug sales

By Staff report
Los Angeles Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Snap Inc. officials maintained the...

www.dailynews.com

TODAY.com

How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

The popular platform Snapchat is taking steps to prevent people from obtaining counterfeit drugs through its app. NBC’s Kate Snow talks with Jacqueline Beauchere, the company’s global head of platform safety, to talk about efforts to stop drug dealers from operating on the app and the new parental tools they're implementing that could help prevent children from getting their hands on drugs.Jan. 19, 2022.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Snapchat says it’s getting better at finding illicit drug dealers before users do

In October, an NBC investigation reported the stories of a number of young people aged 13 to 23 who died after purchasing fentanyl-laced pills on Snapchat. That month, Snapchat parent company Snap committed to improving its ability to detect illicit drug sales on the social network and began ushering users who search for drug-related content to an educational harm reduction portal.
CELL PHONES
Bakersfield Now

One-year-old baby revived after fentanyl overdose, drug found inside crib

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A one-year-old baby was revived from an overdose after being exposed to fentanyl. The drug was found inside the home and in the crib. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on January 15th, at around 1:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of a baby not breathing in the 8200 block of Kroll Way, near Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Snap Inc
The News-Gazette

A hidden killer: Fentanyl finding its way into more illegal drugs

CHAMPAIGN — It will be five years, come June 26, since a synthetic opioid drug overdose claimed the life of Ellen Mennenga’s son, Robb. For her, his death remains every bit as much a murder as the deaths of young people being killed by violence in the streets, though not everyone sees it that way, she said.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Report Annapolis

Brother and Sister Indicted on Drug Conspiracy and Other Charges Following Investigation of Fentanyl Sales

Larry Jerome Eastman, 21, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and his sister, Justice Michelle Eastman, 25, of Washington, D.C. were arrested following an investigation into the Fentanyl overdose death of a woman in Washington, D.C. They are charged in an indictment with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Fentanyl, unlawful distribution of Fentanyl, resulting in serious bodily injury, and unlawful distribution of Fentanyl, resulting in death. The indictment was returned on Jan. 18, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Both defendants made their initial court appearances this afternoon and were ordered held pending further proceedings.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUBJECTS FOR ILLICIT DRUG SALES AND WEAPONS CHARGES

(Newark, De 19702) For the past two months (Dec 2021, Jan 2022), investigators from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit Gang Task Force and Safe Streets​ conducted an extensive investigation into a residence on the 2000 block of Frazer Road in the community of Shelley Farms.
NEWARK, DE
1051thebounce.com

Snapchat Is Making It Harder For Kids To Buy Drugs On Their App

Snapchat is making it harder for children to buy drugs on the app with a series of changes. The company stated on their website it was taking measures to “protect 13 to 17 year olds” by restricting its friend recommendation feature known as “Quick Add.” People will not be able to suggest adding minors unless they have “a certain number of friends in common with that person — further ensuring it is a friend they know in real life.”
CELL PHONES
iheart.com

New Snapchat Policy Aims To Reduce Drug Sales

(Santa Monica, CA) -- Snapchat is making it harder for strangers to connect with teenagers. The social media company says it's changing its "Quick Add" friend-suggestion feature so it's impossible to add users under 18 unless they have a certain number of friends in common. Snapchat and other popular platforms have been under pressure to address drug sales on their sites, which have been linked to an increase in teen deaths. With the new policy, Snapchat hopes to limit the way drug dealers can be added as a friend by teenagers.
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

How Snapchat Is Using AI And Machine Learning To Thwart Drug Deals

Snapchat is taking a proactive approach in fighting drug deals taking place on its social media platform. The company shared an update concerning its most recent efforts to halt the push to sell drugs through connections on its app. Snapchat typically makes the news when the social media platform goes...
CELL PHONES
North Coast Journal

Two Arrested for Fentanyl Sales in Eureka

The Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested two Eureka residents Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl sales, according to a news release. According to the release, agents contacted Amy Spindler, 45, who had been under investigation since early in the month, at a gas station on the 2800 block of Broadway and detained her and a passenger in her vehicle, Rebecca Chapa, 37.
EUREKA, CA
105.7 The Hawk

Mount Holly, NJ drug dealer sentenced for lethal sale of fentanyl to Pemberton, NJ man

A drug dealer, who resides in Mount Holly, will spend the next 11-years in prison for selling a lethal concoction of fentanyl to a Lumberton man who later overdosed and died. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced on Monday that 54-year-old Linda Naulty has been sentenced for narcotics possession and for causing the death of 29-year old Paul Cronrath IV in February of 2021 after he fatally overdosed on the fentanyl he bought from her in a deal.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Chattanooga Daily News

