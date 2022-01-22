ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Police investigating body found behind Billings elementary school

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A65Lr_0dscu8fd00

Police are investigating a body found Friday evening near Meadowlark Elementary School on Billings West End.

Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said authorities were "alarmed" at a report of a body near a school, but they do not believe it's a homicide.

Police arrived at the scene near a ditch at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue around 5 p.m. and are continuing to investigate through the night.

The unclothed body was discovered by a man walking his dog nearby. Police are hoping to determine cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.

Comments / 10

Montana Marie
6d ago

Jesus what is going on lately. So many people dead and remains found. What us going on?????

Reply(4)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q2 News

Arbitrator rules in favor of fired Butte police detective

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow County is challenging a ruling back in August that ordered the reinstatement of a Butte police detective who was fired in 2020. An arbitrator ruled that former police officer Rhonda Staton’s termination was in violation the agreement between the county and the Butte Police Protective Association.
BUTTE, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy