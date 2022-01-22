ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

County official pleads guilty to misdemeanor election fraud

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkDt7_0dscu0bp00

An East Texas county commissioner and his wife have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor election fraud after reaching a plea deal that allows him to remain in office.

Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife Marlene Jackson entered their pleas Thursday before a state district judge in Longview. Both were sentenced to one year’s probation and fined $2,000 each. District Attorney Tom Watson said he expected charges against two other co-defendants to be resolved similarly.

All four were charged in a September 2020 indictment containing 134 counts accusing them of vote harvesting during Brown’s 2018 Democratic primary campaign against former Longview City Council member Kasha Williams.

“Today, I have entered a plea to a misdemeanor for campaigning at a voter’s house and asking her to consider voting for me while she had possession of her mail-in ballot,” Brown said in a statement. “I did not realize at the time that doing so was a misdemeanor.”

State Sen. Bryan Hughes, an East Texas Republican, used Brown’s case as an example for the need for tighter election restrictions he pushed the Texas Legislature to pass last year. At Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s signing ceremony for the bill, Hughes referred to an unnamed county commissioner under a mail ballot fraud indictment.

“Anybody who tells you there’s no voter fraud in Texas is telling you a very big lie,” he said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Government
Gregg County, TX
Government
County
Gregg County, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy