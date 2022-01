Techland’s sequel to the excellent Dying Light, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, has been delayed for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Techland were bringing it to the Switch as a Cloud Version, which means that you are streaming the full priced game through your internet connection, much like Kingdom Hearts Collection for Switch. It was due to be released at the same time as the Xbox and PlayStation versions early next month, but the company has announced today that the release on Switch has been pushed back by a number of months. They ask Nintendo fans to remain patient while they get the Cloud Version up and running properly on the platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO