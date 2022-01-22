ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:46.43

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 46.43)

Estimated jackpot: $419,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

