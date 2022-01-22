ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McConnell Responds to Uproar Over Comment About Black Voters

By Associated Press
 7 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the criticism he received over a comment made about African American voters is...

Washington Post

McConnell’s flub on Black voters misstated the facts, too

“The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in response to a question from Pablo Manríquez of Latino Rebels, Jan. 19. This article has been updated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Laughs at Mitch McConnell’s Botched Cleanup of Black Voters Gaffe: ‘That’s Cringe, Right?’

CNN anchor Don Lemon reacted with amusement at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s botched attempt to clean up remarks he made about Black voters earlier this week. Earlier this week, McConnell faced backlash when he commented at a press conference that “African-American voters are voting at just as high percentage as Americans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Late night hosts pan Biden's press conference, cringe at McConnell's Black voter gaffe, back voting rights

It's been a year since President Biden was inaugurated, and "it seems like just yesterday out democracy was being held hostage by a cabal of obstructionists who didn't want every vote counted," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "Oh wait, that was yesterday." All 50 Senate Democrats voted for a voting-rights bill Wednesday night, but then Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) voted with all 50 Republicans to block filibuster changes that would allow the bill to pass.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blackchronicle.com

Mitch McConnell Suggests Black American Voters Aren’t Really ‘American’

When people get old, they often lose their filter and start saying the quiet part out loud. For aging white people, this most often means saying racist sh**. For old white politicians, it often means saying racist sh** while standing at a podium on national television. And since the GOP remains the party of old white men, this can be a real problem for Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
K2 Radio

Senator Barrasso Looks On as Mitch McConnell Says ‘African Americans’ Vote As Much as ‘Americans’

On Wednesday, following a debate in which Democrats and Republicans argued about a Republican filibuster that prevented the passing of voting rights legislation, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave a press conference in which he compared the voting habits of 'Americans' and 'African Americans.'. Senator Barrasso of Wyoming stood right...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

13 Senate Democrats voted against Black female judge nominated by Trump

President Biden pledged this week to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer in an offering to the progressive left. While Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman has received support from Democrats who see it as a win for diversity, over a dozen Senate Democrats previously tried to block a Black woman from the federal judiciary when she was nominated by former President Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP candidate condemns YouTube for getting in the way of his lies

Ask Republican leaders on Capitol Hill about this year's midterm elections, and they'll likely answer by talking about the present and the future. Ask GOP candidates trying to break through in competitive primary campaigns the same question, and you'll probably hear answers about the recent past. In Arizona's U.S. Senate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
