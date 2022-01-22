ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Lobo women back at the Pit

By Bradley Benson
 7 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team will look to make it eight straight wins on Saturday night at the Pit against Fresno State. UNM is currently 15-4 overall and 6-0 in Mountain West play and has five players that are averaging double digits in scoring.

“It’s a comforting thing you know, when you know you have multiple players that can carry you on any given night,” said coach Bradbury. “You know how we play it’s going to be, whoever is open is going to shoot it and we are going to play fast.” The tipoff on Saturday is at 2 p.m.

The NMSU men’s team dropped its first conference game and first the first week of December against Sam Houston State on Thursday night. The Aggies fell 46-71 which is the worst conference loss in coach Chris Jans’s tenure with the program. “It’s disappointing, I am embarrassed for our fans,” said Jans. “I just wish I could look at every one of those in the eyes and tell them sorry for the performance that we had. In my soul, I have been saying this, we are not like we used to be on the defensive end of the court. we are not.” The Aggies now play Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In other news, the Lobo baseball team held its annual first pitch banquet on Friday night. This year’s guest was former major leaguer and Albuquerque Dodger, Steve Harvey. He shared his story on how influential baseball has been in his life. “We are on a journey you know, and when I talk to the players today I will talk about that journey that starts at a young age and you reach different plateaus and steps and if you develop here you want to be a professional,” said Garvey. “But you have to stay within your time and learn how to manage yourself on and off the field and absorb the opportunity to learn and grow from that.”

More news from baseball as robot umpired are said to be coming to Triple-A for the 2022 season. The league has been experimenting with an automated strike zone, and a report says the Isotopes will be one of the teams using the new system for calling balls and strikes. KRQE sports has reached out to the Isotopes for a statement on the matter, however, the club was not able to provide a comment at this time.

Also, the UNM men’s golf team begins its spring season on Monday. The Lobos will play on Monday in Tucson in the Arizona Intercollegiate. The team is confident with a strong returning roster including senior Sam Choi, Junior Albert Boneta, and reigning Mountain West freshman of the year, Bastien Amat. Many of the players stayed active during the break, including Amat, who played for the French national team. “During the break, I got to work with the National team as coach mentioned earlier and that brought me a lot of experience and I am very excited to see how that works during the tournaments with the team,” said Amat. KRQE sports will continue to provide updates on the team moving forward.

