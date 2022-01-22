Suddenly Goaltending Is A Strength For the Avalanche

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Ducks are one of the NHL's interesting tales of this season (Ducktales anyone?), they weren’t expected to perform as well as they are doing but they’ve got a couple of ducklings that are far from being ugly. Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry are having themselves quite a season and putting on a show which everyone (including the opposing players) cannot help but watch. Even though the Canadiens were ahead on shots for the duration of the game, it’s not about quantity but quality and the Habs desperately lack the later, while the Ducks don’t. For the second time of the season, Zegras scored an amazing “Michigan” goal and I dare say that had there been fans at the Bell Centre, they would have cheered that one, just pure poetry in motion.

