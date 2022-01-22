ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Suddenly Goaltending Is A Strength For the Avalanche

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

It's difficult to find fault with a hockey team that is 15-1-1 in its last 17 games and hasn't lost in regulation in 2022... but, if there's been one area of weakness for the Colorado Avalanche it's been the goaltending. However, if the last three games are a sign...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Avalanche Rally For 17th Consecutive Home Victory

Another game, another win at the old Ball Arena. This Colorado Avalanche rallied from a 3-1 second period deficit to steal a 4-3 OT win against the Boston Bruins. It was the 17th straight win at home for the good guys and another come-from-behind triumph for a team that can simply turn it on when they need to.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Juggling Act

Even prior to scoring his first career hat trick to help clip the Red Wings by a score of 8-5, Dylan Strome was already starting to heat up not only offensively but also with his play without the puck and especially in the faceoff circle where he's been fairly strong all season as a much improved facet of his game at center.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

The Blues have a goaltending tandem, not a controversy

Allow me to preface this with what appears to be necessary, judging by both the rabid defense and derision of Jordan Binnington right now among Blues fans on social media: I do not have a dog in this fight. I do not think that Jordan Binnington is the greatest goalie to grace the Blues’ crease, nor do I think that he is the worst. I want whoever is in net - Binnington, Husso, Lindgren, that EBUG they signed a while ago - to play well and have the benefit of the team playing well in front of them.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ G40– Calgary is a Cup Contender

Daryl Sutter knows what he is doing because he knows how to win games and championships. Sure, he has media attention from his press conferences and his wonderful phrases and blurbs, but he has won. He also has guys on his team that he has won with. Fourth liners Trevor Lewis and Brad Richardson were on the 2012 team; Lewis was on the 2014 roster; while Milan Lucic was on the his roster from 2015-2018.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jeff Carter signing about way more than locking up their third line center

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Jeff Carter have come to terms on a new two-year contract worth 3.125M per year. We can talk about the value of the contract and the player for the next two years momentarily. Let’s talk about the most important part about this deal and what it means. This is a clear message to the core and the fanbase that the band is sticking together. I can’t imagine giving the 37 year old Carter another two years unless they had the full intention of pushing their chips in the middle and still going for it.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

U.S. Olympic men's squad will still have an NHL flavor; Thur's Buzz

Auston Matthews. Patrick Kane. John Gibson. Connor Hellebuyck. Dylan Larkin. Seth Jones. Adam Fox. Ryan McDonagh. Zach Werenski. Kyle Connor. Johnny Gaudreau. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. With that kind of talent available to them, Team USA Officials were excited about America’s chances of earning a medal when the plan was...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Bad News Bears

Last night’s game against the Ottawa Senators was unremarkable relative to most games this season in many regards – the team from Buffalo was outplayed, outshot, out-hit and outscored, which resulted in a loss. The only thing memorable from the contest was Aaron Dell’s hit on Drake Batherson in the first period which sparked outrage from the Senators and the hockey world at large.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Will The Devils Rekindle That Magic?

After getting blown out by the Dallas Stars 5-1, the New Jersey Devils fly south to play the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Remember when the Devils beat the Lightning on November 20th and had a winning record of 8-5-3? Since then, it has been a major rollercoaster ride. The Devils own a 7-16-2 record with only 16 measly points. Now their record stands at 15-21-5 with 35 points. Is this the new era the team was referring about when they unveiled those awful third jerseys?
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ducks fall to Maple Leafs in shootout

The Anaheim Ducks fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, losing 4-3 in a shootout. The Ducks opened the scoring early, as Sam Steel didn’t give up on a loose puck in front and after some bounces, the puck found its way past Jack Campbell. However, it was far from Anaheim’s best period, as they were outshot by a huge 17-5 margin and gave up tons of quality chances. John Gibson bailed his team out a few times but eventually Toronto tied the game, with a goal coming off a one-timer from Mitch Marner. The Leafs managed to go 2-for-2 on the power play after that, as John Tavares got a pass to William Nylander, who put a puck through Gibson to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sharks bounce back with 4-1 win over Capitals

The San Jose Sharks kicked off their Eastern Conference road trip with a win, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-1 tonight. The Sharks had a strong opening frame, outshooting the Capitals 14-8. About eight minutes into the game, Noah Gregor got the Sharks on the board after taking a pass from Brent Burns in front and putting it into the open net, and the Sharks took the lead into the intermission.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

No Ugly Ducklings

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Ducks are one of the NHL's interesting tales of this season (Ducktales anyone?), they weren’t expected to perform as well as they are doing but they’ve got a couple of ducklings that are far from being ugly. Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry are having themselves quite a season and putting on a show which everyone (including the opposing players) cannot help but watch. Even though the Canadiens were ahead on shots for the duration of the game, it’s not about quantity but quality and the Habs desperately lack the later, while the Ducks don’t. For the second time of the season, Zegras scored an amazing “Michigan” goal and I dare say that had there been fans at the Bell Centre, they would have cheered that one, just pure poetry in motion.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

What a Difference A Couple Years Makes

It is pretty amazing where the Wild were just 2 short years ago. They were a slow aging vanilla team playing a game hoping to stay competitive which they were with the league's lower tier opponents. Against the elites they were no match for the speed and skill and at the time wavering between the last playoff spot and 11th or 12th in the Western Conference.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Leafs give up another lead, but shoot down Ducks; New Convo

Leafs give up another lead but shoot down Ducks, New Convo. For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs keep making things difficult on themselves. After coming off a long road swing and allowing multiple-goal leads to evaporate in four of the six games, the Leafs returned to an empty Scotiabank Arena, jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but could not hold the lead for a regulation win. Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews tallied in the shootout for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets reassign goaltender Cam Johnson to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Blue Jackets reassigned goaltender Cam Johnson to the Monsters from the ECHL’s Florida Everblades. In three appearances for Cleveland this season, Johnson went 1-0-1 with a 1.89 goals-against average (GAA) and .932 save percentage (S%) and added a 7-3-1 record in 11 appearances for Florida with one shutout, a 2.10 GAA and .912 S%.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Back Home, Cats vs Knights

The Panthers return to Florida tonight and gear up to play the 25-15-3 Las Vegas Golden Knights. The Cats went 3-2-0 on their recent Canadian-Pacific Northwest swing, where their road game consistency issues were still a bit noticeable. Calgary: 5-1 (L) Edmonton: 6-0 (W) Vancouver: 2-1 (W) Seattle: 5-3 (L)
NHL

