Suddenly Goaltending Is A Strength For the Avalanche

The Anaheim Ducks fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, losing 4-3 in a shootout. The Ducks opened the scoring early, as Sam Steel didn’t give up on a loose puck in front and after some bounces, the puck found its way past Jack Campbell. However, it was far from Anaheim’s best period, as they were outshot by a huge 17-5 margin and gave up tons of quality chances. John Gibson bailed his team out a few times but eventually Toronto tied the game, with a goal coming off a one-timer from Mitch Marner. The Leafs managed to go 2-for-2 on the power play after that, as John Tavares got a pass to William Nylander, who put a puck through Gibson to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.
