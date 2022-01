SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A catering company that brings food to the Waste Management Phoenix Open says they need more help. M. Culinary Concepts says they've already hired hundreds of people. They need around 100 more. "The next couple of weeks are absolutely our busiest," human resources director Brandyjo Guzman said. "It is our largest event all year round. We get super excited we bring chefs in from all around."

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO