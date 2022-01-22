Hillary Clinton speaks with Afghan girl hiding from Taliban

Trump-Clinton round two, I mean. Donald Trump is easy. He might be the only Republican who almost any Democrat could beat. Of course, he will have a hard core of supporters, but this time around, some of those supporters — particularly those who resemble the crowd on Jan. 6 — may do him more harm than good. The impeachment vote was public and dominated by ideologues; general elections are neither. Trump survived impeachment; a conviction would have legally disqualified him from serving as president, his flouting of the Constitution. Even so, his willingness to put our democracy at risk, along with the lives of the vice president and members of Congress, their staffs and the Capitol Police, should ultimately make him unelectable.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO