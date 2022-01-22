ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hillary Clinton speaks with Afghan girl hiding from Taliban

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Lama' is in a safe house after fleeing Kabul. She shares...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘My nightmares came true’: ex-prosecutor of Afghan women’s abusers

The Taliban blighted *Negin’s childhood with their ban on girls’ education, but she overcame the late start to her schooling to become a senior prosecutor. Afghanistan’s legal system was slow and often corrupt, but it offered women some hope of escaping abusers and seeing their tormentors jailed. Now she fears that some of those men, freed in a Taliban-orchestrated mass jailbreak last summer, want revenge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
d1softballnews.com

Usa, from the Hillary Clinton idea to the Biden / Cheney ticket for 2024: the boutades of the newspapers are the mirror of the chaos that reigns among the Dems

Hillary Clinton candidate for the 2024 presidential elections? It might seem like a joke, and in part it is. The proposal started from an editorial of Wall Street Journal, has been discussed, ridiculed, rejected or considered. In all likelihood, this will not materialize. But the mere fact that some may come to mind demonstrates the confusion and lack of strategy that reigns in Democratic party, especially in the most difficult time for the administration of Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Esquire

We Don't Care That Afghans Are Starving Because the Outrage Was Always About American Humiliation

Like most Americans, I rarely thought about Afghanistan day-to-day even while my own country was occupying it. In fairness, when that's the state of affairs from the time you're 10 years old it kind of cuts into the novelty of it all. But the more basic fact in play was that only one or three percent of the United States population was truly at war, the rest of us ensconced in late-imperial decadence an ocean—and half the Eurasian continent—away. You would often hear even less about Afghanistan in the news than you would Iraq, particularly after the rise of ISIS.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghan Girl#Kabul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Podcast
Lowell Sun

Hillary Clinton must admit her time has passed

Trump-Clinton round two, I mean. Donald Trump is easy. He might be the only Republican who almost any Democrat could beat. Of course, he will have a hard core of supporters, but this time around, some of those supporters — particularly those who resemble the crowd on Jan. 6 — may do him more harm than good. The impeachment vote was public and dominated by ideologues; general elections are neither. Trump survived impeachment; a conviction would have legally disqualified him from serving as president, his flouting of the Constitution. Even so, his willingness to put our democracy at risk, along with the lives of the vice president and members of Congress, their staffs and the Capitol Police, should ultimately make him unelectable.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
albuquerquenews.net

Taliban, Afghan Civil Society Leaders Meet in Norway

ISLAMABAD - Taliban delegates, led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, and Afghan civil society representatives held daylong discussions, focusing on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, on Sunday in Oslo. The participants "listened patiently to each other's opinions" and exchanged views on the current situation in the country,...
WORLD
BBC

Afghan women taken from their homes after speaking out

The Taliban can threaten with a whisper. After 20 years of violent struggle, and the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, they took power here using brutal force. Even so, Afghan women refuse to be intimidated. Tamana Zaryabi Paryani is one of those women. It takes raw courage...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

So what is Trump’s position on the threat to Ukraine?

This article originally inaccurately summarized a description of Clinton Ehrlich's affiliation while he worked in Moscow. It has been updated to quote the description directly. Former president Donald Trump would like very much for people to view him as President Biden’s inevitable opponent in 2024. The stronger that perception, the...
POTUS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Could Hillary Clinton really run for president again?

While President Biden’s downward spiral in public approval continues, nervous Democrats have sought to reassure one another to remain calm, insisting there remains ample time for the administration to right the ship and bring the American people on board. Signs of desperation have crept onto the horizon, and none...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy