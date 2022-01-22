ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Truck overturns on snowy road in Virginia Beach

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

*The video above was submitted by a WAVY viewer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are on the scene of an overturned truck.

According to dispatch, the truck overturned around 7:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of Fitztown Road. That’s near Princess Anne Road in the southern part of Virginia Beach.

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

