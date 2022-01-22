Truck overturns on snowy road in Virginia Beach

*The video above was submitted by a WAVY viewer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are on the scene of an overturned truck.

According to dispatch, the truck overturned around 7:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of Fitztown Road. That’s near Princess Anne Road in the southern part of Virginia Beach.

No injuries were reported.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

