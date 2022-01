Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. We have finally hit the midway point of the season. Took some time, but we finally got there. Still a way to go until the NHL Trade Deadline. And while the Florida Panthers are still a top team in the NHL, there is a new number one at the top of the Power Rankings. Florida was holding on by a thread last week, and this week was passed by the red-hot Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is showing why they are the team to beat in the Western Conference. That is not only the shakeup in the Top 10 this week. Plus there is movement near the bottom of the rankings as well.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO