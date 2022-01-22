ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced. Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López...

Mexican president visits hospital for “routine” check-up, office says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went into hospital on Friday morning for a scheduled “routine medical check”, his spokesman said on Twitter. Lopez Obrador recently recovered from his second infection with the coronavirus and said he was feeling well. (Reporting by Daina...
