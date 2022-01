Boston Celtics (25-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum, meet when Atlanta and Boston face off. Young is fifth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Tatum is eighth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO