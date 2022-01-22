ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Wrestling: Final bout decision gets Delaware Valley by Raritan (PHOTOS)

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For complete coverage of this match, please click here. Buy these game photos: We offer reprints in a variety of sizes. Open the gallery...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 18 Paulsboro stays unbeaten with win over Haddonfield

Paulsboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, remained undefeated through 13 matches with a 47-15 win over Haddonfield in Paulsboro. Hayden Holmes (106), Devin Horton (126), Dante Onorato (138) and Doug King (165) all took their bouts by decision for Paulsboro (13-0) while Aundre Hill (113), Jackson Sichelstiel (132) and Roman Onorato (144) all won by technical falls.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex defeats South River - Girls basketball recap

Neysa Aguilar scored 18 points for Middlesex in its 62-45 victory over South River in Middlesex. Middlesex (11-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead at halftime before rolling to its sixth straight win. Madison Robel recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Middlesex. Tiffany Fischer led all...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raritan, NJ
State
Delaware State
Raritan, NJ
Sports
City
Delaware, NJ
NJ.com

Lundy, No. 12 Warren Hills wrestling sweep past Hackettstown

Ryan Lundy wasn’t going to earn a save by closing with a win for the Warren Hills wrestling team. By the time the 138-pound junior took the mat Friday night against Hackettstown’s Matt Francis in the match’s final bout, the host Blue Streaks were, as expected, well ahead of their neighboring rival – 73-0 to be exact.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Valley#Combat
NJ.com

No. 17 Marlboro over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Jack Seidler nailed seven of eight from the line in his game-high 19 points as Marlboro, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 58-52, over Middletown South. Seidler scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Marlboro (13-2) while Jonathan Spatola and Zach Molod added 17 points apiece.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Ocean City over Lower Cape May

Kori Segich, Omero Chevere and Sean Sakers each had 13 points to lead Ocean City in a 51-49, double-overtime win over Lower Cape May on Friday in Lower Township. Ocean City led 14-8 after a quarter but saw Lower Cape May rally to lead 21-19 at the half and 34-28 after three. Ocean City then pulled even to stand at 41-41 at the end of regulation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 13 Red Bank Catholic over Raritan - Boys basketball recap

Alex Bauman scored a game-high 18 points to lead Red Bank Catholic, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Raritan, 66-39. Gioacchino Panzini finished with 10 points while Cyril Arvanitis added nine points for Red Bank Catholic (15-1), which has won each of its last 10 games.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Northern Burlington over Willingboro

Christian Naylor led four Northern Burlington players in double figures in the team’s 58-48 win over Willingboro on Friday in Mansfield. Mark Broach (14 points), Drew Wyers (11) and Arthur Musoke (10) joined Naylor with 10-plus points in the win. Naim Louis-Foster led Willingboro with 15 points. Northern Burlington...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech boys swimming dominates GCC meet; Williamstown’s Williams named MVS

Nolan Jess is a marked man, and he knows it. “The bull’s eye on my back, I never feel the pressure too much,” the senior on the Gloucester County Institute of Technology boys’ swimming team said. “It’s been something I have grown up with for a while now. Everyone tries to catch me and do what I am doing in the pool. Each year, I have to come out and show why I have the bull’s eye on my back and prove to myself that I can continue to grow and get faster.”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Ice hockey: Morristown uses quick start to beat Mendham, claim division title

The phrase “first time since 2016″ is starting to be used quite often for Morristown, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, this season. Whether it was beating cross-town rival Morristown-Beard in early December, or clinching its first winning season since then, Morristown has already put together its best year since its Public A state championship season in 2015-16.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hopatcong tops Kittatinny - Boys basketball recap

Japhet Santiago posted 14 points to lead Hopatcong past Kittatinny 48-33 in the First Round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Newton. Santiago leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game. Hopatcong, which improves to 12-3 on the season, held a 34-21 over Kittatinny (6-8) at the end of...
HOPATCONG, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
92K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy