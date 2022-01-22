ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Gymnastics Posts Huge Score in 197.650-196.275 Win over Kentucky

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After competing in huge nationally televised meets at Oklahoma and Florida the past two Sundays Sunday and coming up short, it was a quick turnaround for Alabama gymnastics for the home opener against Kentucky on Friday.

The five-day span between meets seemed to be no issue for the Crimson Tide as Alabama posted its highest ever home opener with a 197.650 in the win over the Wildcats' 196.275 in Coleman Coliseum. It was Alabama's first win in three tries this year.

"I think we had an idea of what OU was going to look like for us, and we fell short of what our goals were," Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth said. "And instead of having a pity party, the girls came in, and they were on fire. And they just honed in on the details and did all the things they needed to to get better."

Alabama started strong on vault and continued that momentum through the final routine on the floor exercise. It wasn't without a couple bumps along the way though.

The Crimson Tide had a fall in the third spot on the uneven bars from Shania Adams, and Ella Burgess opened the beam rotation with a fall. Both times, Alabama responded with hit routines so that the team could drop the scores from the falls.

"This group of women, they're special," Duckworth said. "They have a bond and a chemistry that when someone makes a mistake, they absolutely pick their sister up, and you saw that tonight."

Junior Makarri Doggette was next up on the beam after the fall from Burgess. She responded with a solid routine that scored a 9.8 and helped get Alabama back on track.

"We have her back regardless," Doggette said. "We have anybody's back. We know what to do, and it's the confidence like Dana [Duckworth] was saying. We know how to do gymnastics, and we know how to come back after a fall. We practice it, and we love it. Pressure's a privilege."

In a video posted by Alabama gymnastics earlier this week, freshman Lilly Hudson talked about how she shifted her dream from competing in the Olympics to competing in Coleman Coliseum and wearing the script A on her chest.

Not only did she get to do that for the first time on Friday, she also competed in the all around for the first time in her Crimson Tide career and posted a 39.525 highlighted by a 9.925 on bars and 9.95 on floor.

"It felt like a dream coming true," Hudson said. "It just feels so surreal. I can't believe that I'm finally here doing what I've wanted to do my whole life. It was incredible, and I just can't wait for the rest of the season."

Hudson said she's been training the all-around the whole time she's been at Alabama, but learned Thursday that she would be competing in all four events on Friday night.

Duckworth put freshman Jordyn Paradise back in the vault lineup and it paid off. She scored a 9.875 with the Yurchenko 1.5, which is a 10.0 start value. The Crimson Tide earned a 49.225 on vault, the highest of the season, and Duckworth said Friday's vault performance is huge for where this team can go.

On the uneven bars, Alabama finished with three scores of 9.925 or better from Cam Machado, Luisa Blanco and Doggette. Blanco also closed the beam rotation with a 9.925. Bars and beam were the only events that Blanco competed on. She was pulled from the floor lineup as a precautionary measure after presenting some lower leg pain according to Duckworth.

Alabama's best event of the night was the floor exercise where the Crimson Tide posted four scores of 9.925 or better led by 9.95s from Hudson and fifth-year senior Lexi Graber.

Gallery: Alabama Gymnastics Win over Kentucky- Jan. 21, 2022

Photos Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCNdY_0dsclhxo00

Even though the 197.650 is significantly higher that the 196.925 Alabama scored against the Gators, Duckworth said there's still a lot more left in the tank for this team. By the end of the season, she said there will be six 10.0 start value vaults in the vault lineup.

Next up for Alabama is a road meet at Auburn on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

"Lots of progress tonight,"Duckworth said. "We really came out here to be aggressive and increase our stick percentage. I love when I see these ladies feed off the crowd."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbHXD_0dsclhxo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlV9I_0dsclhxo00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 29, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. All Things CW: How Did Alabama's Offense, Defense Compare To Other Nick Saban Teams?. Women's Tennis: Alabama vs UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats. Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Kentucky (ITA Kickoff), Starkville, Miss., 10 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats. Women's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Basketball's Matchup vs Baylor

Alabama basketball can't seem to get off the rollercoaster. The same team that rose to as high as No. 6 in the AP poll with wins over Gonzaga, Houston, and LSU has now lost four out of its last six games including its latest loss to the Georgia Bulldogs who had not won a conference game previously. Considering the circumstances, that might be the worst loss for Alabama basketball since the Avery Johnson era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Nate Oats Updates Status of Two Players Heading into Alabama Basketball's Game Against No. 4 Baylor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball is set to receive a bit of an injury boost over the weekend but will still be short-handed for its game against No. 4 Baylor on Saturday. During his Friday news conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats provided an injury report on his team, stating that Juwan Gary (facial contusion) should play in a “some type of limited role” while fellow forward Darius Miles is set to miss the game with a hyper-extended knee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
BamaCentral

Recruiting Corner: Teammates in High School to Teammates at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Last weekend, Alabama extended offers to a host of different recruits as many big names were in town visiting the Capstone. The good news was especially sweet for two sets of high school teammates who received the opportunity to play together at the next level. Alabama offered a pair of Tuscaloosa natives from Northridge High School in class of 2023 offensive lineman Wilkin Formby and class of 2024 cornerback Travaris Banks. It also extended offers to Clay-Chalkville High School receivers Jaylen Mbakwe and Mario Craver of the 2024 class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Tuscaloosa Product Wilkin Formby Talks Alabama Recruitment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has never shied away from the talent in its own state, including its own city of Tuscaloosa. Hometown offensive tackle Wilkin Formby is no different, being recently offered a scholarship by the Crimson Tide. "I'm very blessed and thankful for all that God's doing," Formby...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Uneven Bars#Alabama Gymnastics Posts#Ou
BamaCentral

Tuscaloosa Native Ethan Crawford Describes How He Views Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As a star high school quarterback looking to compete against the best in college, there's not a better place to live than Tuscaloosa right now. Hillcrest High School's signal-caller Ethan Crawford has that dream, and he has had the privilege of playing just down the road from the dynasty that Nick Saban has built at Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Throwback Thursday: Paul W. "Bear" Bryant (1913-1983)

Think about that for a moment, and the kind of words it invokes. Powerful, gruff, intimidating, and yet with a gentle side. Paul W. Bryant was all of those things, and much, much more, and perfectly nicknamed after actually wrestling a bear at a carnival for $1 at the age of 13 (he didn’t get the money and the animal bit his ear).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

Chris Stewart's Recovery a Story of Faith and Blessings

The pain is still there. It’s not as intense as it was a year ago, and Chris Stewart has good days and bad days. It’s OK though. The small amount of pain Stewart endures on occasion serves as a reminder of what he went through the last five years; how he suffered a stroke, underwent bypass surgery and was treated for an infection that followed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tikes: Anti-Social Media

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Reflections

(Yep, it's almost time for the Fourth Quarter Offseason Conditioning Program to get under way) "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy