Bayonne ties Kearny in last seconds - Boys ice hockey recap

The phrase “first time since 2016″ is starting to be used quite often for Morristown, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, this season. Whether it was beating cross-town rival Morristown-Beard in early December, or clinching its first winning season since then, Morristown has already put together its best year since its Public A state championship season in 2015-16.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO