Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

Connecticut Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced. Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López...

www.ctpost.com

