Consumer Alert: How To Avoid Fake N95, KN95 Masks

 7 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – A consumer alert tonight to watch out for fake masks if you’re trying to buy an N95 or KN95 mask.

Officials have a few ways to protect yourself from buying counterfeit products.

Some telling signs of a counterfeit:

  • N95 masks do not have ear loops, only headbands that go behind your head.
  • If the price tag seems too high, it’s also likely a scam.
  • There is also no such thing as an N95 ‘kids’ mask.

When it comes to KN95 masks:

  • Look for these codes printed on the masks; the only codes that are FDA approved.
  • You can also feel the material, and if it feels overly flimsy, it’s likely too good to be true.

