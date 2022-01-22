ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterization

By Associated Press
Washington Post
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterization Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced. Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López...

