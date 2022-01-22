Ice lantern display spreads light in Madison neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may have passed, but a Madison neighborhood is looking festive thanks to an effort by residents.

A few years ago, several residents on Leyton Lane near the University of Wisconsin Arboretum set out several ice lanterns. Since then, it has grown to include more than 120 lanterns along the street.

“We usually like to hold block parties to bring everyone together, but with the cold and covid that’s hard to do right now,” Ashley Gibson, the president of the Arbor Hills Neighborhood Association, said in an email.

The display now serves as a way to bring neighbors together and add some light to peoples’ days.

“The lights give us all a reason to get out and say hi to our neighbors in a safe way. And hopefully if others stop by, it would be a bright spot in their evening as well,” Gibson said.

The ice lanterns, which were crafted by the residents themselves, were on display Friday night and will be out on Saturday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well, she said.

