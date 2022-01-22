ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Ice lantern display spreads light in Madison neighborhood

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4G2e_0dsckNkr00

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may have passed, but a Madison neighborhood is looking festive thanks to an effort by residents.

A few years ago, several residents on Leyton Lane near the University of Wisconsin Arboretum set out several ice lanterns. Since then, it has grown to include more than 120 lanterns along the street.

“We usually like to hold block parties to bring everyone together, but with the cold and covid that’s hard to do right now,” Ashley Gibson, the president of the Arbor Hills Neighborhood Association, said in an email.

The display now serves as a way to bring neighbors together and add some light to peoples’ days.

“The lights give us all a reason to get out and say hi to our neighbors in a safe way. And hopefully if others stop by, it would be a bright spot in their evening as well,” Gibson said.

The ice lanterns, which were crafted by the residents themselves, were on display Friday night and will be out on Saturday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. as well, she said.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Beloit Winterfest happening this weekend

BELOIT, Wis. – It’s the time of year many of us try to hunker in as much as possible, but that’s not the case in Rock County this weekend. The City of Beloit is excited to once again be offering Winterfest this weekend in-person. If you’re looking to beat those winter blues, the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residents frustrated by Iowa County board decision to close rural nursing home

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County Board’s decision last week to close a rural Dodgeville nursing home has led to frustration among some county residents who feel their input was not considered. Last Tuesday, the county board voted 15-5 to close the Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center west of Dodgeville once all residents have been placed elsewhere. Bruce Paul has...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brent Kyzer-McHenry resigns as Alliant Energy Center executive director

MADISON, Wis. — Brent Kyzer-McHenry has resigned from his role as the executive director of the Alliant Energy Center. In an email, Greg Brockmeyer, Dane County’s director of administration, said Kyzer-McHenry resigned effective Jan. 19 for personal reasons. “An announcement about an interim director will be made in the coming days,” Brockmeyer said. “The County will be conducting a national...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire at Sun Prairie apartment causes $75K in damage

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A fire at a Sun Prairie apartment complex Wednesday night caused $75,000 in damage, the city’s fire department said Thursday. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said the fire broke out around 10 p.m. at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and evacuated nearby residents.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lantern#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mixed reception in Wisconsin’s medical community amid push to license, regulate naturopathy

MADISON, Wis. — Naturopathy could soon become recognized and regulated in Wisconsin, now that a bill regulating it has cleared both the Assembly and Senate. While the measure has bipartisan support, the reception among Wisconsin’s medical communities is mixed. An alternative family medicine with an emphasis on natural remedies, 23 states offer licensing or registration for naturopathic doctors–largely in New...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dumbbell thrown at man walking dog, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man told police he had a dumbbell thrown at him by a stranger while he was walking his dog Thursday night. The man says he was walking his dog at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of the 2900 block of Waunona Way. The man says he was carrying a flashlight while he was walking against traffic, since there were no sidewalks in the area.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison mayor blasts Republican plan to lower concealed carry age in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Thursday blasted a proposal from Republican lawmakers that would lower the minimum age to carry a concealed weapon. The proposal is one of several bills Assembly Republicans passed last week. It would lower the minimum age for a concealed carry permit from 21 to 18, even though federal law blocks those under 21 from buying guns from licensed dealers.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608 for Winter Restaurant Week: Migrants Madison

MADISON, Wis. – Migrants Madison is proud to be participating in Winter Restaurant Week. Migrants opened in January 2020, although Oscar Villarreal first imagined the concept for the restaurant while operating the now-closed Fuegos on Williamson Street. Villarreal’s restaurant was inspired by the experiences of his childhood. Villarreal remembers time spent working on a farm with family under the beautiful sun...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton Common Council expected to take action on airport master plan next week

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Common Council is expected to take action on a new proposed master plan for the city’s airport next week. On Tuesday, the council is set to consider a resolution that would identify a number of airport development that include paving a new runway with the purchase of nearby farmland, expanding an existing runway, and building...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rock Co. Historical Society asking for contributions for new exhibit on county’s automotive history

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Historical Society wants area residents to contribute artifacts and memorabilia to be displayed as part of a new exhibit that will pay tribute to the county’s rich automotive history. RCHS’s upcoming exhibit, Rock County Legacies, is slated to open in August. It’s expected to feature artifacts from Janesville’s shuttered General Mototrs Assembly Plant, Fisher...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy