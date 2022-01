The unfortunate and tragic incident which saw basketball’s most iconic face leave us completed its two-year anniversary. With the demise of Kobe Bryant and daughter Giannis along with other personnel involved in a horrific helicopter crash completing 2 years, fans all over the world wanted to somehow pay tribute to Black Mamba. One of many was Dwayne Wade trans child, Zaya. But it seems like Zaya’s attempts saw former player Kwame Brown come out and last onto her father.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO