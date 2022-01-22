ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Shreddable Steampunk Guitars

By Rahul Kalvapalle
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Vai is a guitar player who's known as much for his flamboyant on-stage performances as his exceptionally technical high-speed guitar playing and his mastery of subtle melodies, which is precisely why...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
No Treble

Bass of the Week: Manne Guitars Multi Bass 6

Most music trade shows got canceled in 2020, but that didn’t stop the flow of great ideas and instruments. It was that year at the virtual Holy Grail Guitar Show that Manne Guitars unveiled their new Multi instruments including the Multi Bass, which was created with the ideas and input of Daniele Camarda.
GUITAR
The Pro Audio Files

7 Tips for Mixing Electric Guitar

Being that electric guitar is my primary instrument, I have a unique relationship with it when it comes time to mix. You never want to give any individual instrument preferential treatment when mixing. But since I’ve been playing guitar for over 20 years, I can’t help but feel a sense of primal nostalgia when working on productions that prominently feature the instrument. I may tend to nitpick electric guitars more than other instruments, but never at the expense of the overall feeling of the performance.
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

The Dream Guitar of Kees van der Poel

Dutch guitarist Kees van der Poel has released a new album titled Dream Guitar (Pan Records, 2021). The recording features solo guitar deeply rooted in Irish, Dutch, and Swedish musical traditions. Kees was a member of well-known Dutch folk bands in the 1970s such as Wargaren and Wolverlei. Wargaren released...
ROCK MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Brian May Guitars Arielle Model

Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 15 – Spring 2021 – Electrified!. Arielle has played guitar since she was ten years old and has had quite an extensive career to date filled with many highs and some lows. Influenced by rock icons Brian May, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Slash, Tommy Emmanuel, Steve Vai, and many others, Arielle practiced and studied, and by the age of sixteen, she could shred with the best. Touring, a record deal, and disappointments followed.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Vai
chambleeblueandgold.com

How to Start Playing Guitar

A few years ago, I began learning how to play guitar. Before then, I hadn’t had too much experience with musical instruments. Thus, learning to play guitar served as a very great learning experience in patience and commitment. Hopefully, I have gained enough experience to be able to pass on what I’ve learned to others who want to start playing the guitar in this guide.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

March 2022 Guitar World lesson videos

These video and/or audio files are bonus content related to the March 2022 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, gear reviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue (starting January 25, 2022) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.com. Guitar World Staff. Since 1980, Guitar World...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hear Steve Vai put his bonkers steampunk triple-neck through its paces on Teeth of the Hydra

Steve Vai’s utterly insane Hydra triple-neck is one of the most talked-about electric guitars in recent memory, but while we’ve seen closeups of the build, we’ve yet to hear it in action – until now, as the madcap electric’s namesake track, Teeth of the Hydra, has finally reared its head and showcased the instrument’s one-of-a-kind specs.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Introducing Boroughs Guitars: A Brand for Aspiring Musicians

NEW YORK (Jan. 25, 2022) – Introducing Boroughs Guitars – a new brand designed to equip aspiring musicians with affordable, high-quality guitars and ukuleles, so they can start their journey and enjoy everything music has to offer. Harnessing the creativity, diversity, and inspirational nature of New York City and its five boroughs, Boroughs Guitars offers instruments that are thoughtfully designed, balancing quality with affordability. Designed by musicians with customer needs in mind, instruments are made with high-quality materials to provide well-rounded products with a strong build, quality components, clear sound, good playability and stylish features, all without compromising price.
GUITAR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seven String Guitar#Bass Guitar#Guitar Player#Steampunk
lincolnnewsnow.com

Sir Paul McCartney: I talk to my guitars

Sir Paul McCartney talks to his guitars. The 79-year-old music icon has revealed he loves to spend time with his instruments and he even worries that some of them might feel "lonely". Talking about one of his guitars, he shared: "I felt quite guilty in a minor way, so I...
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

All-Inclusive Guitar Learning Systems

There are various guitar learning systems available on the market, but the fact of the matter is that these products tend to focus on specific areas of the musical education or practice process and do not take a more comprehensive approach, which is a problem that the brand new Roadie Coach is designed to solve.
ELECTRONICS
San Diego weekly Reader

Victor Baker’s milestone guitar

Victor Baker knows guitars. For one thing, he’s been playing them professionally for years. For another, back in the late ‘90s, he decided to start building them as well. “I was teaching a ton of guitar students and playing a lot of gigs, and I just needed a hobby,” Baker explains. “I’ve always done my own modifications and setups, so I decided to take it one step further and build one myself. So I bought a bunch of books and did some research and made my first guitar. Things just grew from there, and I realized I had an aptitude. Before long, I was making guitars more than I was teaching students.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Guitar World Magazine

How to alternate pick on guitar

Beginner guitar: New guitarists tend to pick every note in the same direction. Most favour downstrokes, though a few gravitate to upstrokes. Still, seeing as your pick has to travel in the opposite direction to get back to where it started, you may as well pluck another note on the way. That way you can play twice as many notes with the same amount of movement.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Q 105.7

Musicians Take Sides in Neil Young vs Spotify Battle

Musicians have taken sides in the ongoing discourse surrounding Neil Young’s battle with Spotify. Young made headlines on Jan. 24 when he demanded his music be pulled from Spotify due to the streaming site’s support for The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast which has been scrutinized for promoting lies about COVID-19 vaccines.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spotify says it will grant Young's request to remove music

Neil Young s music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.Spotify, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it regretted Young's decision, “but hope to welcome him back soon.”It wasn't immediately clear when his music will actually be taken down.“I realized I could not continue to support Spotify's life-threatening misinformation to the music loving people,” Young said in a statement.Young had asked his management and record company publicly on Monday to remove his music from...
MUSIC
Variety

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Captures a Classic Vibe in New ‘Jealousy’ Video

FKA Twigs embraces a classic throwback aesthetic in the new music video for “Jealousy,” a track featuring Rema off her recent mixtape, Caprisongs.  The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, has a late-Eighties/early-Nineties feel, jumping between sequences of FKA Twigs performing the song and dancing alongside a small troupe, and black-and-white footage of Rema delivering his verse solo. The choreography in the clip was handled by Twigs’ regular collaborator, Kash Powell.  “Jealousy” is the latest Caprisongs track FKA Twigs has released a music video for, following “Meta Angel” and “Tears in the Club,” her collaboration with the Weeknd. Caprisongs was released Jan. 14...
CELEBRITIES
Ars Technica

Spotify support buckles under complaints from angry Neil Young fans

Neil Young was mad. Now his fans are, too, and they’re telling Spotify about it. Earlier this week, Young had asked the music-streaming service to remove his music from its library in response to COVID misinformation aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is available only on Spotify. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” Young wrote on his website. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy