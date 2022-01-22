Shreddable Steampunk Guitars

Victor Baker knows guitars. For one thing, he’s been playing them professionally for years. For another, back in the late ‘90s, he decided to start building them as well. “I was teaching a ton of guitar students and playing a lot of gigs, and I just needed a hobby,” Baker explains. “I’ve always done my own modifications and setups, so I decided to take it one step further and build one myself. So I bought a bunch of books and did some research and made my first guitar. Things just grew from there, and I realized I had an aptitude. Before long, I was making guitars more than I was teaching students.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO