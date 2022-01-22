Shreddable Steampunk Guitars

NEW YORK (Jan. 25, 2022) – Introducing Boroughs Guitars – a new brand designed to equip aspiring musicians with affordable, high-quality guitars and ukuleles, so they can start their journey and enjoy everything music has to offer. Harnessing the creativity, diversity, and inspirational nature of New York City and its five boroughs, Boroughs Guitars offers instruments that are thoughtfully designed, balancing quality with affordability. Designed by musicians with customer needs in mind, instruments are made with high-quality materials to provide well-rounded products with a strong build, quality components, clear sound, good playability and stylish features, all without compromising price.
