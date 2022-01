A rough start to district play is a distant memory for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville girls basketball team, thanks in large part to a mid-season infusion of talent. Asia Robinson, along with her sisters Amanni and Aniyah were ruled eligible and joined the Bears at just the right time, resulting in a six-game win streak that has put LC-M squarely back in the District 22-4A race. LC-M’s latest win of Friday night came over West Orange-Stark — a 48-43 victory in which all three Robinson sisters played a big role.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO