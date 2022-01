Last week's Friday Night SmackDown saw yet another verbal confrontation between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before their Universal Championship match this Saturday at the Royal Rumble. The promo managed to get fans talking when Rollins casually mentioned Jon Moxley, given that a) WWE doesn't typically acknowledge people in AEW and b) Rollins didn't use Moxley's WWE name, Dean Ambrose. Reports came out in the days that followed that Rollins' was actually part of the script and in a new interview with TalkSport Rollins said he wanted to acknowledge the full history he and Reigns share even if Moxley is no longer in the picture.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO