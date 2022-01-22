ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In curious reversal, Roy Cooper proclaims Jan. 23-29 NC National School Choice Week

chathamjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh, NC – Gov. Roy Cooper has been a stalwart opponent of school choice since securing the governor’s office in 2016. That makes a proclamation from his office declaring Jan. 23-29 National School Choice Week in the Tar Heel State all the more surprising. The proclamation affirms...

chathamjournal.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. school choice proclamation is first by Democrat Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed North Carolina School Choice Week for the first time since the Democrat took over the job more than five years ago. Cooper issued the proclamation for “choice week,” which began Sunday, despite having raised issues over expanding the number of charter schools. And he has opposed efforts by Republican legislators to expand the state-funded scholarship program for K-12 students to attend private schools.
RALEIGH, NC
12news.com

Gov. Ducey declares week of Jan. 24 'School Choice Week'

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the week of Jan. 24 will be known as "School Choice Week," in the state. The announcement, made through Twitter on Monday, looks to highlight the "importance of equipping parents...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOV 9

National School Choice week takes spotlight in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, WV — Where a child can start school can be a big decision for families in the Ohio Valley, but one event is working to make that choice a little easier. Oglebay Resort allowed West Virginia schools to gather and meet the students of tomorrow. It's National...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Daily Leader

Sen. Hyde-Smith, Wicker back National School Choice Week

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), of Brookhaven, have joined colleagues to introduce a resolution designating January 23-29, 2022, as National School Choice Week. Wicker and Hyde-Smith also championed a separate measure which advocates for the right to school choice for families and parents. “Parents have a...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
State
North Carolina State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Utah's First School Choice Expo to Take Place During National School Choice Week 2022

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provo will join several major U.S. cities, including Las Vegas, Jersey City, and Colorado Springs, in hosting a school choice fair to shine a positive light on K-12 education on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Utah Schools Expo will be one of the largest celebrations taking place in Utah during National School Choice Week 2022, with several hundred community members in attendance.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker County Board of Commissioners proclaim Baker County School Choice Week

BAKER COUNTY – (Release from Baker County) Baker County Commissioners have proclaimed that January 23rdthrough 29th is Baker County School Choice Week. Below is the full proclamation from commissioners. Baker County School Choice Week. January 23, 2022 through January 29, 2022. WHEREAS, all children in Baker County should have...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Person
John Locke
Person
Roy Cooper
Culpeper Star Exponent

Culpeper-area National School Choice Week Fair this Saturday

Parents, grandparents and guardians seeking local options for their child’s education in this topsy-turvy pandemic environment are in luck. Area schools, clubs, co-ops, homeschooling and extracurricular programs will showcase what they have to offer local families at a free School Choice Week Fair happening in Culpeper this Saturday, Jan. 29, according to a national news release.
CULPEPER, VA
Pratt Tribune

American families eye the future of education during National School Choice Week

Programs and policies offering school choice opportunities expanded in 19 states in 2021, and parents are exploring these options, with 52% of parents saying they have considered a new or different school in the last year. Millions of teachers, students, and community leaders across the nation are sharing their hopes and needs for the future of K-12 education as the twelfth annual National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) kicks off.
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: National School Choice Week reminds us the importance of freedom in education

This week marks the eleventh annual celebration of National School Choice Week, where thousands of Americans across the country celebrate the successes of school choice programs and advocate for school choice in their communities. At its core, school choice is a bipartisan issue; it’s not about red states versus blue states, but asking what is best for our children. School choice as a philosophy says that every child’s learning situation is unique, and education policy should be geared towards what helps a child learn best, whatever that may look like.
WCBD Count on 2

National School Choice Week officially underway, CCSD accepting applications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National School Choice Week is underway nationwide and education advocates are working to provide resources to parents about options for their child’s education. Typically in South Carolina, children are zoned for a neighborhood public school based on grade level and home address, but other choices are available. Public charter schools, public […]
CHARLESTON, SC
mynbc5.com

National School Choice Week highlights growing popularity in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — This week is National School Choice Week. Experts say the option has attracted more families to live in Vermont. School choice allows families living in rural areas with no access to a public school district to pick where their child attends school. Eighty-eight towns in Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
pioneerinstitute.org

Andrew Campanella on National School Choice Week

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with Andrew Campanella, the president of National School Choice Week. They discuss why 2021 was called the “Year of School Choice,” and the implications of more academic options for K-12 education reform across America. They delve into the reasons why political support for even the highest performing charter public schools has eroded, the path forward to rebuild wider coalitions, and why for-profit school management companies for charters are so controversial. Andrew offers insights on innovative models that thrived during the pandemic, including micro-schools and learning pods, lessons we can draw from digital and blended learning, and how state policymakers have responded, in some cases with restrictive measures to undermine these models. Lastly, they discuss the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in favor of school choice advocates in the landmark Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue decision, the follow-on Carson v. Makin case, and its likely impact.
BOSTON, MA
10TV

National School Choice Week brings awareness to new ways of learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — National School Choice Week is helping parents and families understand what all options are available to their children to provide the best learning experience. Across the country events are held to bring awareness to different forms of education including public schooling, private schooling, homeschooling, online schooling,...
OHIO STATE
chathamjournal.com

Civitas poll: 61% of likely voters back NC’s Opportunity Scholarship Program

Raleigh, NC – Support for the Opportunity Scholarship Program stands at 61%, according to a new Civitas Poll of likely voters presented by the John Locke Foundation. The results dropped during National School Choice Week 2022, an annual nationwide celebration of educational options for all students. The results were released during a virtual poll luncheon Jan. 27.
RALEIGH, NC
thecentersquare.com

Ducey touts record on education for national School Choice Week

(The Center Square) – Throughout National School Choice Week, Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey celebrated the occasion by reaffirming his commitment to school choice and public education. The Republican visited Phoenix Christian Preparatory School, a private school, on Wednesday this week. He spoke to upperclassmen and toured the campus...
ARIZONA STATE

