Robson Conceicao believes he, not Oscar Valdez, should own the WBC super featherweight title. Four months later, the 130-pound contender still cannot believe Valdez was awarded a victory over him in their 12-round title fight. Conceicao is convinced he thoroughly out-boxed Valdez, who wasn’t nearly as impressive versus the previously unbeaten Brazilian than he was when he knocked out countryman Miguel Berchelt in the 10th round of his prior bout.

