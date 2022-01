Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect who may have been stealing automotive equipment off of vehicles in the Finger Lakes. The New York State Police say that the person pictured, believed to be a man, allegedly stole two catalytic converters off of a pickup trucked belonging the Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca. The incident happened on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at approximately 7:30am. The truck was parked at the time.

