Penguins' Sidney Crosby records his first hat trick since 2018

By Adam Stites
 7 days ago
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his hat trick during the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Sidney Crosby has struggled to score goals this season, but the eight-time All-Star put together a vintage performance Friday night with his first hat trick since November 2018.

Crosby, 34, led the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with a goal in the first period and two more in the third. The final goal for Crosby was a bank shot off the boards into an empty net that looked like it may have intended to be a pass.

Crosby, who scored just five goals in the Penguins' first 25 games, has now scored five in Pittsburgh's last three. The Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL since the beginning of December with 15 wins in their last 17 games.

The hat trick was the 12th of Crosby's career, putting him in a tie with Evgeni Malkin for second-most in Penguins history.

Penguins want to re-sign key vets Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust

Heading into Thursday's home game against the Seattle Kraken, the Pittsburgh Penguins had won 17 of 19 games to climb to second place in the Metropolitan Division standings and fifth in the overall league table, and they celebrated by signing veteran forward Jeff Carter to a new two-year contract. Pittsburgh...
Penguins HC Mike Sullivan: Jeff Carter contract 'a win-win all around'

The Pittsburgh Penguins took a needed step toward keeping the figurative band together for the remainder of their open championship window when they announced Wednesday that veteran forward Jeff Carter had signed a two-year contract worth $6.25 million that carries an average annual value of $3.125 million. Penguins general manager...
Evgeni Malkin
Sidney Crosby
Strome's first NHL hat trick helps Blackhawks hold off Red Wings

Chicago ends four-game skid; Nedeljkovic pulled after first for Detroit. Dylan Strome had his first NHL hat trick as part of his 4-point night that helped power the Blackhawks over the Red Wings, 8-5 05:11 •. Dylan Strome had a career-high four points, including his first NHL hat trick, for...
Add "collapsed lung" to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
7 Cool Things About Sidney Crosby

In sports, the term legend is sometimes used too loosely when describing any particular athlete in any sport. That isn’t the case, however, when referring to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. The now 34-year-old came into the league with extremely high expectations and has more than lived up to them.
Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
Larry Bird On Michael Jordan Wanting To Leave The Bulls If They Didn't Re-Sign Phil Jackson: "Michael Jordan Is Playing For My Team And He Wants A Certain Individual To Coach Him, I Think I Would Bow Down And Let Him Have Him To Keep Him Going."

Michael Jordan was a sensation during his time in the NBA. Jordan could do it all and was arguably the most mercurial talent in NBA history. MJ brought the Chicago Bulls’ franchise success the likes of which they had never experienced before, and haven’t experienced since his departure from the franchise.
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Jerami Grant Reportedly Doesn't Want To Play With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

As the Pistons delver further into their rebuild, 27-year-old Jerami Grant has been labeled as tradeable ahead of February's deadline. Originally, the Lakers were named as a potential landing spot after NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed the team had made an offer for the two-way wing. “Reason being: That 2027...
Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Will Aaron Rodgers be the Pittsburgh Steelers next starting quarterback? After the Green Bay Packers Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it sure sounded like maybe. Rodgers made it clear following the game that his next team won't be one that's starting over. "I don't want to be...
Byron Leftwich to Jaguars hits snag; Nathaniel Hackett to get second interview

It’s been reported over the past several hours that Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was close to becoming the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The fit seemed perfect enough. Leftwich is a former first-round pick of the Jags and led the team to some of...
Roger Clemens issues statement after being denied by Hall of Fame in last try

Roger Clemens issued a statement on Twitter Tuesday after learning he did not make the Hall of Fame in what was his final year of eligibility. In his statement, the seven-time Cy Young winner downplayed the significance of the Hall of Fame. “Hey y’all! I figured I’d give y’all a...
Packers made inexcusable blunder on final play of loss to 49ers

The Green Bay Packers didn’t just completely blow it in their NFC divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. They embarrassed themselves with a beyond inexcusable error. The Packers lost 13-10 when Robbie Gould made a 45-yard field goal to win the game as...
Video shows Stefon Diggs nailed Chiefs fan on field

A fan ran onto the field late in the AFC divisional round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, causing a delay. Now we have a fan video that shows what happened to the fan. It wasn’t pretty. Video showed that...
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
