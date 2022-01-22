Tom Brady’s NFT Platform Autograph Announces $170 Million USD Funding Round

In addition to the funding support, Metaplex will also enjoy strategic guidance from influencers, including Michel Jordan. Solana-powered protocol Metaplex has generated $46 million in a recently-closed funding round. According to the company’s announcement on the 18th of January, thesis-driven investment firm Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto led the funding. Other participants were Alameda Research, Solana Ventures, and Animoca Brands, which recently received $358.88 million from key investors. In addition, more than 90 individuals continued to the financing round, including basketball icons Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson. Pseudonymous NFT collector Cozomo de’ Medici and New York Knicks executive vice president William Wesley were also among the investors.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO