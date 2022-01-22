ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tom Brady’s NFT Platform Autograph Announces $170 Million USD Funding Round

By Store
hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutograph, an NFT marketplace and web3 platform co-founded by Tom Brady, has received a cash injection of $170 million USD in its latest funding round. The Series B round announced on Wednesday was co-led by a16z and Kleiner Perkins,...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Report: Tom Brady’s Formal Retirement Announcement ‘Expected Shortly,’ According To Members Of QB’s ‘Inner Circle’

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Tom Brady does not intend to drag out the suspense regarding his playing future in the NFL. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, several members of Brady’s “inner circle” believe “that the all-time great is preparing to retire from the game.” The report said “a formal announcement expected shortly.”
NFL
sportspromedia.com

Autograph raises US$170m in latest funding round

New investors join board which includes Buccaneers QB, as well as Richard and Dillon Rosenblatt. Company has produced NFTs for sports icons Derek Jeter, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka. Tom Brady’s non-fungible token (NFT) company Autograph has generated US$170 million in a Series B funding round led by venture capital...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Chris Dixon
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Tiger Woods
Coinspeaker

Solana-Based NFT Firm Metaplex Secured $46 Million in Funding Round

In addition to the funding support, Metaplex will also enjoy strategic guidance from influencers, including Michel Jordan. Solana-powered protocol Metaplex has generated $46 million in a recently-closed funding round. According to the company’s announcement on the 18th of January, thesis-driven investment firm Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto led the funding. Other participants were Alameda Research, Solana Ventures, and Animoca Brands, which recently received $358.88 million from key investors. In addition, more than 90 individuals continued to the financing round, including basketball icons Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson. Pseudonymous NFT collector Cozomo de’ Medici and New York Knicks executive vice president William Wesley were also among the investors.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

LeBron James partners with Crypto.com to teach kids blockchain technology

The crypto platform is teaming up with James’s I Promise School to educate students on cryptocurrency and blockchain. NBA superstar LeBron James has teamed up with Crypto.com to help kids learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The deal sees the cryptocurrency platform partnering with the star basketball player’s LeBron...
NBA
martechseries.com

Clockwise Announces $45 Million Series C Funding Round Led by Coatue, with Participation from Atlassian Ventures and Existing Investors

Software company creates over 2 million hours of uninterrupted Focus Time for teams, addresses burnout and other challenges of the remote and hybrid workplace. Clockwise, a Time Orchestration platform that helps teams free up their workdays, announced today it has raised a $45 million Series C funding round led by Coatue, with participation from Atlassian Ventures and existing investors Accel, Greylock Partners, and Bain Capital Ventures. This round brings the company’s total funding raised to $76 million to date.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy