Leading index signals continued U.S. growth

By The Business Times Staff
 7 days ago

An index forecasting economic conditions in the United States continues to increase, signaling growth in the months ahead. The Conference Board reported its Leading Economic Index (LEI) advanced eight-tenths of a percent to 120.8 in December. Separate measures of current and past conditions also increased. “The U.S. LEI ended...

Investopedia

Stocks' Chaotic Ride Continues as Major Indexes Swing to Green

The wild week in stocks shows no sign of slowing this afternoon. All three major indexes are now rising, bouncing off of their morning lows as Apple Inc. (AAPL) pulled tech stocks higher. Despite today's recovery, the Dow and S&P 500 are still on track to post their fourth straight week of declines.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Euro zone corporate lending growth continues to accelerate

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Lending to euro zone companies accelerated for the fourth straight month in December, reversing a mid-year dip, European Central Bank data showed on Friday. Lending to euro zone businesses expanded by 4.2% last month, after 2.9% in November but the growth rate remained well below the...
MARKETS
WWLP

Experts: Mass. Economic Growth To Continue Well Into 2022

Economic growth in Massachusetts accelerated from the third to the fourth quarter of 2021, with real gross domestic product increasing at an 8.2 percent annualized rate, and the growth is expected to continue at slower rates over the first half of 2022, local economists reported on Thursday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
marketplace.org

GDP growth in 2021 signals a strong economic recovery

The U.S. economy is showing signs of bouncing back from the pandemic recession with gusto. Gross domestic product climbed by 5.7% last year — the highest annual growth rate in more than three decades. There are a few reasons for strong growth and a few more reasons it probably won’t continue this year.
BUSINESS
Macdaily News

U.S. Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike coming in March in attempt to tamp down raging inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided the clearest hint yet that it could start raising interest rates as soon as March. “With inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate,” the central bank said in a statement that concluded its two-day meeting this week.
BUSINESS
jwnenergy.com

U.S. oil market signals more sizzle ahead as supplies decline

The U.S. physical crude market is pricing near its strongest level in more than a year, and could get even stronger, the latest sign of red-hot demand for barrels in the real world boosting headline prices. So-called timespreads, which reflect the premium for West Texas Intermediate barrels for immediate delivery...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Copper leads base metals lower as hawkish Fed signal lifts dollar

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark base metals prices in London were mostly lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a hike in interest rates as early as March, lifting the dollar, with copper retreating after two days of gains. A U.S. interest rate hike could trim liquidity in...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Update: U.S. Fed signals March rate hike to combat surging inflation

At a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. economy "no longer needs sustained high levels of monetary policy support" due to the remarkable progress in the labor market and higher inflation. "I would say the committee is of a mind to raise the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. small cap stocks may be signalling market bottom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the small cap Russell 2000 hovers near bear market territory, some strategists are optimistic the index and U.S. stock market may be close to a bottom for the recent sell-off. The Russell index of small capitalization stocks, often the most volatile of the major U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebusinesstimes.com

Consumer Confidence Index declines

A measure of consumer confidence has retreated on less upbeat expectations for business and labor conditions. The Conference Board reported its Consumer Confidence Index fell 1.4 points to 113.8 in January. A component of the index tracking current conditions increased. But a component tracking the short-term outlook dropped. “Expectations about...
ECONOMY
omahanews.net

U.S. stock markets continue to reel, Nasdaq leads the way

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. stocks gyrated again on Tuesday with the major indices plunging before bouncing back. Nonetheless, it was a grim finish as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve meeting and geopolitical flashpoints in Ukraine and Taiwan. "Uncertainty is what's behind it all," Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Equity Index Futures Pointing To A Higher Open As The January Roller Coaster Continues

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open ahead of the Fed announcement with S&P 500 futures recovering all of Tuesday’s losses in premarket trading. The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting today with its traditional interest rate decision announcement and press conference. It’s unlikely that the Fed will say much different than what they have previously laid out. The Fed has been focused on reducing and ending its bond-buying program in March. The Fed is also expected to discuss its first rate hike this year in March.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cricut: Shares Look Attractive If Growth Continues

Cricut has had a rough time in recent months, driven by fears over future growth and declining margins. One of the most unique and rapidly growing consumer-oriented companies to come out on the market in recent years has been Cricut (CRCT). The company's namesake Cricut Maker, not to mention its portfolio of other properties, has seen tremendous fanfare and consumer adoption that has led to a surge in shareholder value for the company's early investors. Even recently, that growth has continued, but more recent data provided by management suggests some pains the business is experiencing. Add into this the fact that the company's share price is rather lofty, and normally, it would be a recipe for losses to occur. But after seeing the stock fall significantly in recent months, shares are probably priced at levels that are appropriate and that indicate further upside potential moving forward if revenue continues its ascent.
STOCKS

