Leading index signals continued U.S. growth

Cricut has had a rough time in recent months, driven by fears over future growth and declining margins. One of the most unique and rapidly growing consumer-oriented companies to come out on the market in recent years has been Cricut (CRCT). The company's namesake Cricut Maker, not to mention its portfolio of other properties, has seen tremendous fanfare and consumer adoption that has led to a surge in shareholder value for the company's early investors. Even recently, that growth has continued, but more recent data provided by management suggests some pains the business is experiencing. Add into this the fact that the company's share price is rather lofty, and normally, it would be a recipe for losses to occur. But after seeing the stock fall significantly in recent months, shares are probably priced at levels that are appropriate and that indicate further upside potential moving forward if revenue continues its ascent.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO